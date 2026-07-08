Hyderabad restaurant fined Rs 25,000 for overcharging for water

The restaurant was ordered to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

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Hyderabad restaurant fined Rs 25K for overcharging for water

Hyderabad: A restaurant in LB Nagar was fined Rs 25,000 by a consumer court for charging a customer more than the maximum retail price (MRP) for two bottles of water.

According to a report in the News Meter, the complainant, JC Jeevan Kumar, a resident of Kamalanagar, had visited Amaravathi Restaurant with his family and friends on January 2, 2025.

Upon checking the bill, he found that the restaurant had charged an extra Rs 3 for two bottles of water. The staff also acted dismissively upon being questioned, he alleged.

Subhan Bakery

Kumar then approached the Hyderabad District Consumer Commission. The court held that the incident amounted to a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice and ordered the restaurant to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony caused to the complainant and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

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