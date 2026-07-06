Hyderabad: Construction in Hussain Sagar FTL under scanner

GHMC and HYDRAA teams carried out a joint inspection to ascertain if the construction was within the FTL limits.

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Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad
Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An under-construction project by Pradeep Constructions has come under the scanner after the Irrigation Department alleged it was being built within Hussain Sagar’s Full Tank Level (FTL) limits without its permission, prompting a joint inspection by senior state officials on Monday, July 6.

A joint team led by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan and Hyderabad Collector Priyanka Ala inspected the site following a complaint received from the Irrigation Department alleging illegal construction within the FTL limits of the Hussain Sagar.

According to officials, the Irrigation Department had not granted permission for the construction. Records related to the project are being examined, and further action will be be taken after a detailed inquiry, they said.

Subhan Bakery

Since the formation of Telangana in 2014, construction within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of lakes has been prohibited to protect water bodies, preserve natural drainage channels and reduce the risk of flooding.

Hussain Sagar, one of Hyderabad’s most prominent lakes, has frequently been at the centre of concerns over alleged encroachments, with authorities maintaining that no unauthorised development is permitted within its FTL.

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