HYDRAA reclaims 1,166 sq yd park land in from encroachers

Triggered by citizen complaints on the public helpline, the enforcement teams initated an investigation and demolished unauthorised structures erected by encroachers.

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HYDRAA

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on land-grabbing, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, June 30, secured 1,166 square yards of public park land in Boduppal village’s Telephone Colony in Medchal-Malkajgiri, relieving around 3,000 families.

Triggered by citizen complaints on the public helpline, the enforcement teams initiated an investigation and demolished unauthorised structures erected by encroachers.

Telephone Colony was established in 1974 as part of the Gram Panchayat layout and had since faced encroachment as some individuals had attempted to occupy the park by illegally dividing the park into six plots.

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Collaborating with relevant departments, the agency conducted field-level inspections and confirmed that the colony was established on Survey Numbers 78 and 79 in Boduppal village. HYDRAA officers noted that despite being a Gram Panchayat layout, permissions, including Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS), were granted to plots and buildings within the park, raising suspicion.

LRS is a government initiative that allows people who bought unapproved or irregular plots of land to pay a fee and clear their land titles, making the ownership completely legal. Similarly, the building regularisation scheme legalises buildings constructed prior to official municipal sanctions.

Upon examination of the sale deeds for plots near the park, the officers confirmed that the green space had clearly defined boundaries. Based on the original approved layout, registered legal documents, HYDRAA verified that the entire 1,166 sq yd site belonged to the public.

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Enforcement teams subsequently removed the unauthorised fencing erected by encroachers, secured the verified boundaries with permanent HYDRAA fencing, and installed official signage designating the area as public park land.

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