How to search names in Telangana SIR draft list 2026

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharsan Reddy released the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft list 2026 on Monday, August 17.

As many as 92 lakh electors would receive notices, with Hyderabad residents receiving the most, Reddy said. Voters can now search their names, download local draft rolls, and file corrections through online portals made available by the ECI.

Now, the most likely question: How to search for your name in the released draft after submitting the enumeration forms?

Steps to check names in Telangana SIR draft list

As the number of polling stations has increased across the state, including Hyderabad, the old booth number of many electors has changed.

To check their name in the current draft electoral roll, voters must first identify their new booth number. This can be done through the ECI (click here) search portal.

Voters can enter their EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number or search using details such as their name, relative’s name and date of birth to find their polling booth number.

Once done, download the list of electors for the booth number by visiting the ECI website (click here).

Also Read Telangana SIR draft list 2026 released, 92 lakh to get notices

Notices

Voters on the draft list are further classified into three groups: mapped voters, voters whose details have anomalies and unmapped voters.

Unmapped voters will get notices, and they need to reply with the documents based on their date of birth.

Those who get notices because of anomalies will need to prove their relationship with the elector in the 2002 SIR list.

The notice phase will continue till October 15, and the final list will be released on October 17.