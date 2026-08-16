Telangana SIR: Draft rolls on Aug 17 after confusion, extensions

Hyderabad: Following the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, the draft publication is scheduled for Monday, August 17.

According to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) data, about 21 per cent of the enumeration forms were uncollectable. The reason could be any of the following: voter absent; deceased; moved out; or already enrolled. This fraction of names would then be deleted.

Many voters who submitted enumeration forms may also be issued verification notices by Electoral Registration Officers. The enumeration exercise concluded at midnight on August 10, following two deadline extensions from its original July 24 cut-off.

However, those who fail to make it into the draft rolls would have the option to complete Form 6 during the ‘claims and objections’ period, which begins this Monday.

Multiple extensions in Telangana

The ECI first extended the house-to-house enumeration deadline, which was set for July 24, to August 3, then to August 10.

Subsequently, the rationalisation/rearrangement of polling stations, which was to be done by August 3, was moved to August 10. With the draft electoral rolls coming out on Monday, voters will be able to file objections till September 16. These would then be disposed of by October 15, and the final electoral rolls will be published on October 19.

Hyderabad alone may lose 19L voters

According to ECI data, out of the total of 3,38,26,448 electors, forms of 26,487,143 were been digitised, which is 78.3 per cent.

District-wise, the percentage dip in electors from the voter list is highest in Hyderabad at over 41 per cent.

Hyderabad is followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri, which is likely to see a dip of over 36 per cent. Ranga Reddy comes third as it may lose over 34 per cent of entries.

Also Read Who will get SIR anomaly notices in Hyderabad as lakhs flagged

CM pins 21 pc deletion on party leaders

Earlier last week, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that about 21 per cent of voters might face deletion in Telangana during the SIR, and criticised Congress party leaders at different levels for failing to function responsibly.

In a video conference of party leaders on SIR, Reddy directed in-charge ministers to conduct reviews with in-charges in their respective districts and rectify the issues.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi raised concerns over the collection of SIR enumeration forms on public holidays for Bonalu and Rangam festivals earlier this month.

Owaisi said his SIR guidance desk received several complaints from people who claimed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had told them that they would not collect enumeration forms on the two holidays.

The BJP, on its part, claimed that its leaders were actively participating in the process. Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said party workers were visiting households and helping ensure that eligible voters were included in the electoral rolls.

Over 62 lakh voters flagged

Across the state, the number of voters under anomalies has crossed 62 lakh, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Among the districts, Wanaparthy has the highest number of voters with anomalies, at 28 per cent, followed by Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar, at 27 per cent.

These anomalies could be any of the following: an age gap with parents less than 15 years; an age gap with parents more than 50 years; an age gap with grandparents less than 40 years; six or more voters mapped to a person in the last SIR list; or less than nine months of age gap between siblings.

For anomaly notices, voters must prove their relationship to the elector whose details were used for mapping in the 2002 SIR list. To prove the relationship, they need to submit documents.