Who is Komal Rani Swarnkar, woman Sunita Ahuja links to Govinda?

Mumbai: Sunita Ahuja is no longer dropping hints. After months of speaking about a mysterious “Komal” in Govinda’s life, she has now launched a scathing attack following the actor’s repeated public appearances with newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Govinda and Komal were recently spotted together at Mumbai airport, reigniting speculation about their equation. While some defended the outing as part of the promotions for their upcoming film, Sunita was not convinced.

“Picture banne ke baad promotion hota hai,” she told the paparazzi, questioning why promotions had already begun. She then added, “Beti ki umar ki ladki ko leke ghoom raha hai, sharam aani chahiye.”

Sunita did not stop there. Taking a dig at Komal’s outfit, she said, “Tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhang ke pehno,” before declaring, “Very bad, he has lost his mind.”

She also accused Govinda of trying to turn the narrative against her. “Bolta hai Govinda ka naam kamaane ke liye uska naam kharab kar rahi hoon. Khud dekhna chahiye kya kaand kar raha hai,” she said.

Who is Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Komal Rani Swarnkar is a newcomer who is preparing to enter Bollywood opposite Govinda in his comeback film Roopa. Govinda introduced her to the media as the film’s female lead in July.

She reportedly hails from Uttar Pradesh and was largely unknown to mainstream audiences before her association with Govinda. Details about her age, education and family have not been publicly verified. Reports also suggest that she may feature in Govinda’s other upcoming project, Duniyadari. Govinda is producing both films.

Komal has remained silent despite the growing attention and has neither confirmed nor commented on the dating rumours.

Why is Sunita linking her to Govinda?

Interestingly, Sunita had mentioned a woman named Komal months before Govinda publicly introduced his new co-star.

During an interview in January, Sunita reacted strongly after hearing the name Komal, saying, “I hate the name Komal. There’s one Komal, XYZ, whoever it is. I hate her.” She had also spoken about young newcomers searching for “sugar daddies” in the film industry.

When Govinda later announced Roopa with Komal Rani Swarnkar and began appearing with her publicly, social media users quickly connected Sunita’s old remarks with the newcomer. Sunita’s latest comments have now made it clear that she is referring to the same woman.

Govinda, however, has denied behaving improperly with Komal. He previously said he would never wrong a newcomer beginning her career under his production and thanked Komal for maintaining her silence instead of using the controversy for attention.

For now, Govinda and Komal’s professional association is confirmed, but neither has acknowledged a romantic relationship. Sunita’s explosive claims have certainly intensified the rumours, but they remain allegations, not established fact.