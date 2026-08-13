Telangana ACB takes suspended DSP into custody in DA case

Reddy was taken into custody from the Chanchalguda jail, where he has been lodged since July.

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Arrested DSP Bheem Reddy
DSP Bheem Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, August 13, took suspended Deputy Superintendent Bheem Reddy into custody in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

Reddy was taken into custody from the Chanchalguda jail, where he has been lodged since July after being arrested by the ACB for amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income. Reddy, who is currently deployed with the Police Computer Services wing, was arrested following ACB raids at 16 locations linked to him, his relatives, associates and alleged benamidars in Telangana and Karnataka.

The raids reportedly uncovered immovable and movable assets with a market value of over Rs 200 crore, though the exact value of the assets is still being assessed. Reddy was arrested in connection with the Disproportionate Assets case on July 6 and was shifted to Chanchaguda jail on July 7.

Subhan Bakery

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