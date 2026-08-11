Hyderabad’s weekend culture is undergoing a major shift. The days of casual mall-strolling or settling for quiet movie sessions are making way for active, experiential recreation. Driven largely by a youth population looking to unplug from screens, locals are constantly scouting for high-energy weekend spots. Active leisure has rapidly evolved into the city’s favourite way to blow off steam, leading to a boom in indoor adventure arenas across western Hyderabad.

Amid this demand, a new spot called Jus Jumpin has recently opened, joining the lineup of high-thrill spots in the city.

Inside Jus Jumpin

Located in Kondapur’s Sarath City Mall, Jus Jumpin has a high-energy mix of indoor active entertainment tailored for kids and adults alike. The space is anchored by a wall-to-wall Infinity Trampoline Zone built for free jumping, high bounces, and acrobatic flips, which transitions into an adventurous course featuring a 360-degree cycle loop, wall climbing arena, dodgeball court, zip line, and balance-testing wipeout beam. For high-flying acrobatics and younger guests, a massive foam cube pit sits alongside a dedicated soft-play area complete with wave and doughnut slides, a sand pit, and interactive ball pools. Rounding out the experience, the park includes custom party spaces for group celebrations and an on-site cafe, Jus’ Bites, for quick post-jump refreshments.

All details

Location- 4th Floor (Unit SF 26-30), Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, Hyderabad

Timings- Open Monday through Sunday from 11:00 AM to 9:30 PM

Ticket pricing- 90-minute pass is priced at Rs. 1100 per person.

Mandatory requirements- Anti-skid grip socks are compulsory for entry on the trampoline floor to maintain safety and hygiene. Visitors must also present a valid government ID and complete a standard digital liability waiver before entry.