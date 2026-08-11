HMDA to auction Hyderabad’s Kokapet land at Rs 120 cr per acre

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is set to auction prime land in the Neopolis and Golden Mile layouts of Kokapet.

The upset price for land in Neopolis has been fixed at Rs 120 crore per acre, while the minimum bidding price for plots in the Golden Mile layout is Rs 70 crore per acre.

High bids expected for land in Hyderabad’s Kokapet

The HMDA had previously auctioned land in Neopolis in December 2025, generating around Rs 1,000 crore.

During that auction, one land parcel fetched Rs 131 crore per acre, while another was sold for Rs 118 crore per acre. In three earlier auctions held in different phases, the metropolitan authority had earned around Rs 3,708 crore.

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Land parcels in several areas

Apart from Neopolis and Golden Mile, the HMDA will also auction land parcels in several residential layouts and other locations in Hyderabad.

These include Hydernagar near Kukatpally, Mokila, Bachupally, Inmul Narva layout near Kothur, Bairagiguda in Gandipet mandal, Chandanagar, Suraram, Kapri, Kistareddipet, and Saroornagar.

Auctions from August 24

According to HMDA, the land auctions will be conducted between August 24 and September 9.

The Neopolis and Golden Mile land parcels will be auctioned on September 9. The Neopolis parcel measures 4.59 acres, while the Golden Mile parcel measures 0.70 acres.

Different minimum prices have been fixed for land in other layouts.

In Mokila, the minimum price has been set at Rs 55,000 per square yard for plots measuring between 300 and 500 square yards. In Bachupally, the minimum price is Rs 45,000 per square yard.

For a 2,420-square-yard land parcel, the HMDA has fixed an upset price of Rs 75,000 per square yard.

In Suraram, the minimum price has been set at Rs 55,000 per square yard for a 4,840-square-yard land parcel.