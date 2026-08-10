Faria Abdullah gets emotional at Hyderabad Bonalu celebrations

Faria Abdullah, popularly known as Chitti among Telugu audiences, became one of the highlights of Hyderabad’s Bonalu celebrations on Monday.

The actress visited the Sri Mahankaleshwara Ammavari temple at Miralam Mandi in the Old City and took part in the festive celebrations with great enthusiasm.

Traditional Look for Ammavari Darshan

Faria arrived at the temple in a beautiful traditional outfit, embracing the festive spirit of Bonalu. Her ethnic look, along with traditional jewellery, perfectly suited the colourful atmosphere at the temple.

She offered prayers to Ammavari and sought the Goddess’s blessings during the special occasion.

The actress also interacted with people at the celebrations and enjoyed the unique energy of Hyderabad’s Bonalu festivities. With devotees, traditional performances and drum beats filling the surroundings, Faria appeared completely immersed in the celebrations.

Faria Turns Emotional

The most touching moment came when Faria spoke about Telangana culture and the love she has received from people in the state. While talking about the warmth and affection of Telangana people, the actress became emotional and was seen with tears in her eyes.

Faria spoke about how people here treat outsiders with love and make them feel like their own. Her emotional words reflected her strong connection with Hyderabad and Telangana, where she has built a special place among Telugu audiences.

Chitti Shows Her Mass Moves

The emotional moment soon turned into a lively celebration as Faria joined the festivities and showed off her energetic Teenmaar and mass dance moves. She danced to the beats of traditional dappu music while Pothurajus performed nearby.

Her spontaneous dance attracted attention from devotees and fans, with videos from the celebration quickly making their way onto social media.

From seeking Ammavari’s blessings to getting emotional while speaking about Telangana and then dancing to Teenmaar beats, Faria’s Bonalu visit turned into a celebration filled with devotion, emotion and pure Hyderabad energy.