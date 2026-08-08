Indian nurse returns home after Saudi visa fraud ordeal

Riyadh: An Indian nurse has returned to India after being rescued in Saudi Arabia following an alleged fraudulent recruitment arrangement, with assistance from the Embassy of India and Dammam Police.

Maria Stella Martin, a 27-year-old BSc-certified nurse from Tamil Nadu, returned home on Friday, August 7, after facing difficulties linked to a visa fraud racket, according to a statement issued following her repatriation.

The Embassy of India sponsored her air ticket to India, enabling her to travel back to her hometown. The statement thanked the Embassy for providing the financial assistance and acknowledged the role of Dammam Police in the case.

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Call for pre-departure awareness

The incident has led to calls for pre-departure orientation programmes for nurses and other healthcare professionals planning to work in Saudi Arabia.

The proposed sessions could cover Saudi laws, workplace practices, labour rights, documentation, professional responsibilities, local customs and emergency contacts. Such information could help workers understand their rights and responsibilities before taking up employment in the Kingdom.

Social workers Manju Manikuttan and Manikuttan have also called for greater awareness of fraudulent recruitment methods.

The statement alleged that some agents advertise nursing positions but later place recruits in domestic work, including employment as housemaids in Saudi or expatriate households.

It called for prospective workers to be made aware of such practices so they can verify employment offers and seek appropriate assistance if they encounter difficulties abroad.

The statement thanked the Embassy of India and Dammam Police for helping Martin return safely and urged continued efforts to protect Indian nationals facing difficulties overseas.