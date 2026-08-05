As you step into any Roastery Coffee House branch, you can always expect lush greenery, yellow and wooden accents peppered everywhere, and checkered tiles gracing your feet. Their newest outlet in Jubilee Hills’ Film Nagar has taken this familiar visual language and elevated it into something far grander.

Ever since its launch last week, the outlet has been making waves across the city’s culinary scene. Naturally, the team at Siasat.com decided to stop by and check out what the uproar is really about. The anchor driving the chatter? The striking architectural homage to Taramati Baradari, the 17th-century Qutb Shahi music pavilion.

A spatial homage to Deccan heritage

Translating a 17th-century structure into modern cafe culture, the new Roastery Coffee House is defined by sweeping, multi-sized scalloped arcades painted in a vibrant palette of soft sage green, warm yellow, and gentle pastel pink. Dappled sunlight filters through sprawling tree canopies onto bold, checkered pathways, framing an open-air courtyard where ornate white iron chairs sit alongside lush, oversized ceramic planters.

For founder Nishant Sinha, anchoring their 15th nationwide outlet in local history was a full-circle moment. “We started from Hyderabad in Banjara Hills back in 2017, and it wouldn’t have been possible to build what we have today without this city,” Nishant shares. “Anywhere we go, whether Kolkata, Jaipur, or Delhi, we take a lot of local inspiration to celebrate modern Indian design. For our third store in Hyderabad, we called a group of artisans from Uttar Pradesh who travelled around the city and decided we could build a Taramati Baradari-inspired cafe.”

To deepen this sense of regional heritage, the cafe incorporates traditional Kalamkari artwork throughout its upholstery. The crowning visual piece, however, is a custom-made, trademarked mural executed in the Kalamkari style, depicting coffee flowers and cherries in delicate detail.

This blend of art and architecture directly reflects the site’s historical roots. “The stars aligned when we realised that Taramati Baradari was a cultural space in the Qutb Shahi Era where artisans, musicians, and thinkers used to gather,” Nishant tells Siasat.com. “This is exactly what we want to do with Roastery Coffee House.”

Image Source: Special Arrangement

Every architectural nuance was carefully considered to honour the original monument. “If you look at Taramati Baradari, the arches are all different sizes, so we kept that variation here to stay as authentic as possible,” he adds. “I also did not want the space to feel monotonous like many modern cafes, so we played with yellow, green, and pastel pink to give it real character.”

A familiar menu

While the sweeping arcades mark an ambitious step forward in design, the kitchen sticks comfortably to its trusted playbook. Addressing the static menu, Nishant notes, “We do seasonal menus like summer menu, winter menu, and monsoon menu. But the old classics will remain the same.” As for Nishant, his go-to order at Roastery invariably features their iconic Cranberry Coffee, a grilled fish or chicken, and a comforting bowl of white sauce pasta.

Following the founder’s lead, we sampled a mix of their staple beverages and hearty plates. Of course, we started with the Cranberry Coffee too and 9 years later, it still holds up. For those preferring a richer, sweeter brew, the Spanish Mocha delivers a velvety finish by balancing dark, bold espresso with chocolate and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Moving on to the mains, the White Sauce Alfredo Pasta brings pure comfort with a silky, generously coated sauce. The Tuscan Chicken stands out as a hearty, well-balanced plate while the Chicken Tenders offer an effortless crowd-pleaser with their golden, extra-crispy exterior, juicy interior, and accompanying tangy dip.

Though the menu offers no new surprises for this location’s debut, the solid execution of these familiar staples proves that Roastery’s classic lineup easily holds its ground against such a regal new backdrop.