Khammam govt teacher who promoted private school resigns

Hyderabad: A Khammam government teacher, who was suspended in January for promoting private schools on social media, has resigned over online harassment and mounting pressure.

Bhukya Gauthami was an English school assistant at Mamillagudem High School in Khammam. She was accused of advertising private schools’ admissions on Instagram reels and neglecting her duties.

Despite previous warnings against making reels during school hours, Gauthami paid little heed. Khammam District Education Officer (DEO) Chaitanya Jaini subsequently ordered her suspension.

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On Sunday, August 2, Gauthami posted a video on her Instagram account, breaking down while sharing her personal and professional hardships. Hailing from an impoverished tribal family, she explained that she earned her teaching position through the unwavering support of her father and husband. “I worked in this system with dedication for 12 years. I became a teacher because I wanted to educate underprivileged children. Despite humiliation and pressure, I continued to fight,” she said.

The former government teacher admitted that she uploaded the videos without fully understanding the consequences. However, she alleged that the DEO made her wait for a whole day, denied her an appointment, and later treated her rudely. The officer reportedly reprimanded her when she sought a reappointment.

She said that the system sidelines sincere teachers like her while protecting those who neglect teaching, engage in internal politics, or spend their working hours on mobile phones.

“The hostility and conspiracies of colleagues, along with social media trolling, affected me deeply. I am now exhausted and have decided to resign,” said Gauthami.