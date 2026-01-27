Telangana govt teacher suspended for promoting private school

Hyderabad: A government teacher in Telangana’s Khammam was suspended on Monday, January 26, for allegedly promoting a private school in a social media post.

The assistant teacher, Bhukya Gautami, who is employed at the Mamillagudem High School, was accused of neglecting her duties. She posted a video expressing grievance over the matter on social media and encouraged admissions in private schools.

Following the incident, Khammam District Education Officer Chaitanya Jaini issued orders placing the teacher under suspension.

According to reports, despite previous warnings regarding the promotion of a private school’s admissions and making reels during school hours, Gauthami did not pay heed. Hence the suspension order was issued.

Also Read Biology lesson with cow brain lands Telangana teacher in trouble

In her Facebook video, the teacher broke down in tears, complaining that she was being trolled on social media with harsh comments, and appealed to netizens to stop trolling her. Gauthami said she made Instagram reels out of ignorance and due to a lack of guidance, while promising never to do so again.

A government teacher in Telangana's Khammam was suspended on Monday, January 26, for allegedly promoting a private school in a social media post.



The assistant teacher, Bhukya Gautami, who is employed at the Mamillagudem High School, has been accused of neglecting her duties.… pic.twitter.com/3mK8opa62Y — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 27, 2026

She further stated that the teaching job was her main source of livelihood and that she would not do anything that jeopardised it.

Gauthami claimed that she had distributed books and taken special classes to teach English to students because of her commitment to the profession.