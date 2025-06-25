Biology lesson with cow brain lands Telangana teacher in trouble

Hyderabad: A government teacher’s innovative way of teaching the functioning of the human brain landed her in a communal controversy in Vikarabad. She brought a cow’s brain to the class to explain its function, drawing the ire of local Hindutva groups, who demanded her sacking.

Kasim Bi, who has been teaching biological sciences at a government high school in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district, brought a cow’s brain to the class, as a human’s brain in good condition was difficult to find.

She gave a demonstration to the girls studying in Class 10 on the brain’s functioning on Wednesday, June 25. As the outsiders came to know about it, a group of Hindutva members reached the school and chanted slogans against the teacher, and demanded her immediate suspension for bringing the brain of a cow, considered holy in Hinduism.

The police reached the school and pacified the agitated crowd. The teacher has been suspended temporarily.