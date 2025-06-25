Authorities seal school in Hyderabad over misleading claims

Hyderabad: A school in Hyderabad has been sealed by the authorities over misleading claims allegedly made by the educational institution.

The action comes after parents of students protested in front of St. Anne’s School located in Kushaiguda.

DEO takes action

After receiving the complaint against the school, the Keesara Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Bapi Reddy took action.

In the complaint, it is alleged that the school was falsely branding itself as a CBSE-affiliated institution.

Parents reported that the school’s registration was under the name “St. Anne’s” but it used “St. Ann’s” in advertisements, uniforms and brochures.

Many families only realized the discrepancy after paying fees and enrolling their children.

On Tuesday, a protest erupted outside the school in Hyderabad. The demonstrators demanded its immediate shutdown.

The agitation which is led by Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy and members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) accused the institution of operating without proper CBSE affiliation.

Justification by school in Hyderabad

School authorities dismissed the issue as a “typing mistake”. However, officials found deeper violations.

The MEO confirmed that the institution had only received permission to open, not to operate fully.

Also Read US issues instructions for student visa; Hyderabad consultancies give advice

Additionally, the school was found selling books and uniforms on campus which is against the education regulations.

As the school in Hyderabad is sealed now, the parents of the students are struggling to secure refunds or transfer options. The management has yet to address their concerns.