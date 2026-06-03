Hyderabad NRIs must link mobile numbers on ECI portal before SIR

Hyderabad: Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Hyderabad need to update their phone numbers on the portal of the Election Commission of India (ECI) before the beginning of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana.

As during the exercise, they can fill the form online, linking of the phone number with the voter ID is mandatory.

Consequence of not linking phone number

During the SIR in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, NRIs need to fill the enumeration form online.

However, they will be able to fill the form only if their number is linked with their voter ID.

Also Read Countdown begins for SIR in Hyderabad: Know consequences of losing voting rights

Moreover, they need to ensure that the name on the voter ID exactly matches the name on the Aadhaar card. It is mandatory as Aadhaar will be used for authentication while submitting the enumeration form.

How NRIs can link number before SIR in Hyderabad

In order to link a mobile number with a voter ID on the ECI portal, Indian citizens can log in to the ECI portal and fill out ‘Form 8’ to make corrections in entries.

Upon successful submission of the form, a One-Time Password (OTP) will be received on the entered number.

After authenticating using the OTP, the phone number will be linked with the voter ID.

Important dates

Recently, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy said that the SIR of electoral rolls would be conducted in the state from June 15.

He said preparation of the electoral roll would begin from June 15 to 24, while house-to-house verification would be taken up from June 25 to July 24.

Later, the draft notification (of electoral rolls) would be issued and claims and objections would be accepted from July 31 to August 30.

During the SIR in Telangana, NRIs from Hyderabad and other cities can fill out the form online.

The final electoral roll would be published on October 1.