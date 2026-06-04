SIR anomalies: Odisha uses panchnama, what about Telangana?

Hyderabad: Odisha, where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is taking place, has adopted the ‘panchnama’ route to resolve anomalies, however, it is not clear what process will be adopted in Telangana.

In the ‘panchnama’ route, signatures of persons in the locality may be taken to resolve anomalies in the mapping.

Classification of voters

In the upcoming SIR in Telangana, the voters will be broadly classified into mapped, mapped with anomalies, and unmapped.

Those who are mapped with themselves or allowed relatives that include father, mother, maternal grandfather, maternal grandmother, paternal grandfather, and paternal grandmother, will not be required to submit any documents.

However, even after mapping, if logical discrepancies exist, the voters will be placed under the ‘mapped with anomalies’ category.

Those who remain unmapped will be required to submit one of the ECI-listed documents.

List of anomalies

Following are some of the anomalies identified during SIR in Odisha:

In case of mapping with parents: Age gap between voters and parents less than 15 years Age gap between voters and parents more than 50 years

In case of mapping with maternal/paternal grandparents: Age gap between voters and maternal/paternal grandparents less than 40 years

More than six persons mapped with a single person listed in the 2002 SIR list.

In these cases, Odisha is taking the ‘panchnama’ route.

However, in Phase II, Uttar Pradesh and some other states took the documentation route to resolve it. Voters were asked to prove their relationship with the elector in the 2002 SIR list through any documents, not necessarily from the ECI-listed documents.

Those who were mapped with parents may be asked to provide any document mentioning both their name and their father’s/mother’s name.

In case of mapping with maternal grandparents, the electors were asked to provide any document mentioning both their name and their mother’s name. Apart from it, such electors need to provide their mother’s document mentioning her name and her father’s/mother’s names.

In case of mapping with paternal grandparents, the electors may be asked to provide any document mentioning both their name and their father’s name. Apart from it, such electors need to provide their father’s document mentioning his name and his father’s/mother’s names.

How will Telangana resolve SIR anomalies?

So far, it is not clear how Telangana is going to resolve the anomalies. However, most probably, the footsteps of Odisha will be followed, as recently a team of officials visited Odisha to gain experience regarding the SIR.

The experiences were also shared during a video conference conducted by the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on April 20. The conference was attended by the Commissioner, GHMC & District Election Officer, Hyderabad, all District Collectors & District Election Officers, and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

Also Read Hyderabad NRIs must link mobile numbers on ECI portal before SIR

The Hon’ble Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, conducted a video conference today, i.e., 20.04.2026, with the Commissioner, GHMC & District Election Officer, Hyderabad, all District Collectors & District Election Officers, and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).



During the… pic.twitter.com/RNfkNFCKxe — Chief Electoral Officer Telangana (@CEO_Telangana) April 20, 2026

The Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Joint CEO, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, along with all nodal officers and concerned staff, were present during the meeting.

Though the exact process of handling SIR anomalies has not been made clear, Telangana is gearing up for the upcoming exercise scheduled to begin on June 15, with house-to-house visits by BLOs to begin on June 25.