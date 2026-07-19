Saudi Arabia sees 22.5 pc surge in Umrah visa arrivals

Saudi Arabia has recorded a 22.5 per cent increase in Umrah visa arrivals during the opening weeks of the 1448 AH/2026 season, welcoming 931,500 pilgrims between Dhu Al-Hijjah 15 and the end of Muharram.

According to the Ministry of Haj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Experience Program, total international arrivals exceeded 1.27 million during the period. The ministry attributed the growth to continued government support, effective coordination among relevant authorities and ongoing improvements to digital and operational services under Saudi Vision 2030.

Air travel accounted for 75 per cent of international arrivals, while the remaining 25 per cent of pilgrims entered Saudi Arabia through land and sea ports.

Pakistan recorded the highest number of Umrah pilgrims, with around 200,000 arrivals, followed by Indonesia with 170,000 and Iraq with 130,000.

The ministry said it would continue enhancing digital accessibility and operational efficiency to provide pilgrims with a seamless experience from planning their journey to departing the Kingdom.

Umrah season timeline

Saudi Arabia began issuing Umrah visas for the 1448 AH season on May 31 following the conclusion of the 1447 AH Haj season. International pilgrims have been arriving in the Kingdom since the same date.

The current Umrah season will continue until March 23, 2027. The final date for issuing Umrah visas is March 9, 2027 (1 Shawwal 1448 AH). Pilgrims must enter Saudi Arabia no later than March 23, 2027, while all Umrah pilgrims are required to leave the Kingdom by April 7, 2027.

Pilgrims can obtain Umrah permits through the government’s Nusuk application, the Kingdom’s unified digital platform for permits, bookings and a range of pilgrimage services.

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Vision 2030 drives digital transformation

As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has accelerated the digital transformation of Umrah services by introducing electronic permits, automated contracting procedures and QR code verification systems. The Kingdom has also expanded its transport and hospitality infrastructure to accommodate increasing numbers of pilgrims.

The latest figures build on a strong performance in 2025, when Saudi Arabia welcomed more than 11 million Umrah performers during the fourth quarter, reflecting sustained global demand for pilgrimage and religious tourism in the Kingdom.