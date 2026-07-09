Telangana woman moves HC to rescue son stranded in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: A Telangana woman has approached the High Court seeking urgent intervention to rescue and repatriate her son, who is allegedly stranded in a remote desert in Saudi Arabia after being deceived by a recruitment agent.

Dasari Rajava, mother of Dasari Aravind from Bhattu Butam Rajapalle village in Gollapalli mandal of Jagtial district, has filed a writ petition through advocate Madasu Bharath Chandra. The Telangana High Court is scheduled to hear the petition before the bench of Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday, July 9.

The plea seeks a writ of mandamus directing the authorities to trace Aravind, secure his release and facilitate his return to India. It contends that despite repeated representations over the past two months, no effective action has been taken to bring him home.

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Lured with a job offer

According to the petition, Aravind paid Rs 90,000 to a local Gulf agent after being promised employment as a packing worker in Saudi Arabia. He travelled to the Kingdom on February 15, 2026.

However, after arriving in Saudi Arabia, he was allegedly taken to a remote desert area about 950 kilometres from Riyadh and forced to work as a shepherd instead.

The petition states that Aravind has been living in harsh conditions without adequate food, drinking water, accommodation or medical care. It also alleges that his mobile SIM card was confiscated, preventing him from contacting his family, and that he has not been allowed to return to India.

Relief sought from the court

Rajava has urged the High Court to direct the Ministry of External Affairs, the Protector General of Emigrants and the Embassy of India in Riyadh to coordinate with the Saudi authorities, locate Aravind, secure his release from his employer or sponsor (kafeel), provide consular assistance and facilitate his safe repatriation.

The petition also names the Government of Telangana, the General Administration (NRI) Department, the Director General of Police and the Superintendent of Police, Jagtial, as respondents.

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Family sought official intervention

Before approaching the High Court, Rajava submitted a representation through the Telangana government’s CM Pravasi Prajavani in Hyderabad on May 8 with the support of Mandha Bheem Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Telangana NRI Advisory Committee.

Following the representation, the Telangana government wrote to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh seeking intervention. Police also registered a case against the alleged recruitment agent, while the Protector of Emigrants in Hyderabad issued notices to a registered recruitment agency in Mumbai.