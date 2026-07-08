Bihar: Mob forces woman to remove niqab, apply sindoor on forehead

The Muslim woman is seen pleading with the Hindutva mob to stop, but her repeated appeals go unheard.

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Woman in black saree talking on mobile phone with children around her in Bihar.

Bihar: A Muslim woman was harassed and forced to remove her niqab by a group of Hindutva supporters after she was spotted with a Hindu man in Bihar’s Nawada district.

It did not stop here. Her friend was forced to apply sindoor on her forehead.

A video of the incident emerged on social media platforms on Thursday, July 8. The Muslim woman is seen pleading with the Hindutva mob to stop, but her repeated appeals go unheard.

Subhan Bakery

Video tho banega. Sabooth tho rahega (We will make the video for evidence),” says one harasser, as others remove her burqa and expose her forehead, among chants of ‘Jai Bajranbali’.

Her Hindu friend begs them too. But one of the harassers says, “Arey tum idhar daalo aur phir Muslim rivaaz mein karthe rehna (Apply the sindoor. You can get married in the Muslim way later).”

Later, they followed the couple and continued making videos.

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