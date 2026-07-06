If you have spent more than ten minutes scrolling through Instagram stories lately, you have likely run into the “No Internet,” trend that everyone has hopped onto. The trend urges us to: Throw phones away, find a spot in nature and enjoy.

What started as a digital wellness challenge actually shows how this generation is completely fatigued by constant notifications, work pings, and digital noise. The absolute luxury of our time is finding a physical space where your phone network bars completely drop to zero.

Luckily, Telangana is home to incredible, natural “dead zones.” And as the heavy monsoon rains sweep across the state, one hidden gem stands out as the ultimate offline escape: Gayatri Waterfalls.

While the majority of weekend travellers from Hyderabad pack their bags and head to Kuntala Waterfalls, the true purists take a detour to Gayatri Waterfalls in the Adilabad district.

Fed by the Kadam River, Gayatri Waterfalls is a magnificent 100-foot vertical plunge that cuts through ancient, dark slate-rock strata. Known colloquially by local forest villagers as Gadidha Gundam, this spot completely lacks commercial signboards, concrete viewing stairs, or food stalls.

What makes it spectacular during the peak monsoon is its geography. The water crashes violently down into a deeply carved, enclosed rock basin. As you approach the gorge, the air pressure visibly shifts. The sheer volume of the rainy season flow turns the pool below into a swirling mass of ice-cold mist that coats the surrounding jungle foliage. The roar of the water echoing off the high stone walls is deafening. Standing at its base, surrounded by wet rocks and a dense canopy, you realise you have stepped entirely off the grid.

How to reach Gayatri Waterfalls

Because Gayatri Waterfalls is untouched by urbanisation, reaching it requires a bit of planning and a willing spirit for adventure.

Located roughly 257 to 270 km from Hyderabad, reaching Gayatri Waterfalls requires an early start via NH44 heading north toward Adilabad. Drive past Nizamabad and Nirmal until you reach Neredigonda village, continue another 6 km to Kupti, and then take a sharp right onto an unpaved 2 km dirt track leading to Tarnam Khurd village, where the drivable road ends.

From here, your cell service will drop to zero, making it non-negotiable to hire a local guide from the village to navigate the unmarked terrain. The ensuing 5 km trek cuts through scenic cotton and soybean fields before plunging into a dense jungle trail, where you will cross several active streams before making a final, careful descent down rain-slicked rocks right into the waterfall basin.