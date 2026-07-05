IMD Hyderabad forecast hints at respite from heavy rains

The weather department has not issued any warnings for heavy rains in the districts of Telangana until Saturday.

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Representational image used to depict rain
Representational image

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast has hinted at a respite from heavy rains in Telangana till Saturday, July 11.

The weather department has not issued any warnings for heavy rains in the districts of Telangana until Saturday.

Yellow alert issued

Although Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are unlikely to witness heavy rains till Saturday, IMD has issued a yellow alert till July 8, predicting thunderstorms and lightning.

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Meanwhile, T. Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for his accurate forecasts on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, wrote, “After decent LPA rains over the last 3 days, rains will reduce in many parts of Telangana from today.”

He also wrote, “Today, scattered moderate rains ahead in Central, East, West, and North Telangana, including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial during evening to night.”

For Hyderabad, he wrote, “Dry during most of the day, passing short rains ahead during evening-night at a few places.”

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No heavy rains in Hyderabad, forecasts IMD

In the case of Hyderabad, which witnessed heavy rains recently, the weather department has predicted light rain until Tuesday, July 7.

The weather department has not issued any alert for Hyderabad.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), yesterday, Sangareddy recorded the highest rainfall of 56.3 mm, while Hyderabad’s Saidabad recorded 2.3 mm of rainfall.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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