IMD Hyderabad forecast hints at respite from heavy rains

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast has hinted at a respite from heavy rains in Telangana till Saturday, July 11.

The weather department has not issued any warnings for heavy rains in the districts of Telangana until Saturday.

Yellow alert issued

Although Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are unlikely to witness heavy rains till Saturday, IMD has issued a yellow alert till July 8, predicting thunderstorms and lightning.

Meanwhile, T. Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for his accurate forecasts on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, wrote, “After decent LPA rains over the last 3 days, rains will reduce in many parts of Telangana from today.”

He also wrote, “Today, scattered moderate rains ahead in Central, East, West, and North Telangana, including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial during evening to night.”

For Hyderabad, he wrote, “Dry during most of the day, passing short rains ahead during evening-night at a few places.”

RAINS TO REDUCE FROM TODAY 🌧️



After decent LPA rains, last 3days, rains will reduce in many parts of Telangana from today



STRONG GUSTY WINDS upto 50-60kmph to continue in Telangana



Today, SCATTERED MODERATE RAINS ahead in Central, East, West, North TG like Sangareddy,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 5, 2026

No heavy rains in Hyderabad, forecasts IMD

In the case of Hyderabad, which witnessed heavy rains recently, the weather department has predicted light rain until Tuesday, July 7.

Also Read 913 waterlogging points identified across Hyderabad

The weather department has not issued any alert for Hyderabad.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), yesterday, Sangareddy recorded the highest rainfall of 56.3 mm, while Hyderabad’s Saidabad recorded 2.3 mm of rainfall.