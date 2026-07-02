913 waterlogging points identified across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A total of 913 waterlogging points have been identified across Hyderabad by the Joint Action Teams, constituted for monsoon-related emergencies.

Amongst them, 523 were found in Greater Hyderabad, 202 in Cyberabad and 188 in Malkajgiri commissionerates. These include 258 major, 290 medium, and 365 minor vulnerable locations

In a review meeting attended by representatives of HYDRAA, HMWS&SB, TGSPDCL, Fire Services, SDRF, NDRF, IMD, the Medical & Health Department, the Irrigation Department, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, TGPDS, and the Collectorates of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts, monsoon preparedness was discussed.

The meeting was chaired by the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC) Director VB Kamalasan Reddy at its auditorium in Hyderabad.

Reddy emphasised the critical importance of seamless coordination among various government departments during the monsoon season. He highlighted TGICCC’s role in receiving, verifying, and disseminating real-time information from various sources to ensure a timely response from stakeholder departments. He urged all joint action teams to maintain constant coordination, share up-to-date information, and operate as a unified response mechanism to prevent loss of life and property.