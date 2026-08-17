Name missing from Telangana SIR draft list? Know what to do

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharsan Reddy on Monday, August 17, released the draft list, following which those whose names are missing can fill “FORM 6” in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to the data shared, around two crore enumeration forms have been received, which is 78.30 per cent of the total population.

Several have been marked under the ‘Absent Shifted Dead and Duplicate (ASDD)’ list. Data say as many as 73, 39,235 of Telangana’s population is under this category. As many as 57,46,803 are marked under permanently shifted/absent/others and 6,70,203 are enrolled at multiple places in the electoral roll.

A voter gets marked under this list when Booth Level Officers (BLOs), during the door-to-door survey, find the voter unavailable (marked Absentee), their address has changed (marked Shifted), the voter has passed away or is dead (marked Dead) and if the officer finds duplicate entries like the same EPIC or details registered in two different booths or constituencies (marked Duplicate).

If a voter finds their name under the ASSD list, they should fill FORM 6.

FORM 6 is the official application issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for new voter registration and re-adding eligible voters.

So those who find themselves in the ASSD list should submit FORM 6, along with an age/identity declaration, to get listed back in the final electoral roll, which will be published on October 19.

How to fill FORM 6?

Those whose names are missing in the draft list can fill ‘FORM 6’ either online (click here) or by contacting Booth Level Officers (BLO).

Voters would be required to fill in their details like full name, gender, and date of birth and upload a passport-sized photo.

It is mandatory to fill in the details of one relative – father, mother, spouse or guardian. The voter should submit their EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number, a complete residential address and submit supporting documents.

Once done, voters need to submit a declaration form and supporting documents.

Also Read How to search names in Telangana SIR draft list 2026

How to correct details in Telangana SIR draft list?

Those whose names appear in the draft list but whose details are incorrect can fill FORM 8 online or offline.

Using the form, details such as name, relative type, relative name, date of birth, photo and address can be corrected.