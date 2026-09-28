15-year-old student reaches 4,500 peers with exam stress campaign

Mangaluru : A 15-year-old student from Moodbidri has taken an unusual initiative to help fellow students overcome examination anxiety, reaching more than 4,500 students across 51 schools in Karnataka within 15 days.

Vishnupriya Pai, a Class 10 student of Alva’s Central School, Moodbidri, conducted an awareness campaign focused on examination stress, time management and effective study techniques. Her initiative has been recognised by the Golden Book of World Records.

The campaign was held from August 24 to September 11, during which Vishnupriya visited 51 schools across Hassan, Kodagu, Bengaluru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. She conducted one-hour sessions at the schools, explaining ways to manage examination pressure, organise study schedules and prepare for examinations using simple and practical techniques.

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Unlike conventional programmes where teachers, counsellors or experts address students about examination stress, Vishnupriya herself took the lead in speaking to students of her age group. She said the initiative was aimed at helping students understand that examination anxiety could be managed through proper preparation, planning and a positive approach.

Vishnupriya developed an interest in mental health, counselling and psychology when she was studying in Class 6. Over the past four years, she has completed online courses through Indian Counselling Services and developed a deeper understanding of psychology and counselling-related subjects.

Instead of restricting her learning to academic study, she decided to share the knowledge with other students facing examination-related anxiety. Her sessions covered examination stress management, time management, easy study methods and approaches to preparing for examinations.

The campaign was conducted across educational institutions in five districts, giving Vishnupriya an opportunity to interact with thousands of students. More than 4,500 students reportedly benefited from the sessions during the 15-day campaign.

The Golden Book of World Records recognised her initiative as a world record after observing the campaign and documenting its reach. The official certificate is scheduled to be presented to Vishnupriya on October 1 in the presence of Alva’s Education Foundation chairman Dr M. Mohan Alva.

The achievement has drawn appreciation because the initiative was led by a school student for fellow students. Her campaign highlights the growing importance of addressing examination-related stress and helping young people develop practical strategies to manage academic pressure.

By taking psychology and counselling knowledge beyond the classroom and directly engaging with students, Vishnupriya has attempted to create awareness among her peers while encouraging them to approach examinations with better preparation and time management.