Woman belt shop owner in Hyderabad booked under PD Act

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman was arrested by the Borabanda Police on Saturday, September 26, for operating an illegal belt shop in Hyderabad.

The accused, Vemula Sarala, was arrested under the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act on the orders of the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar.

According to the police, Sarala has been running an illegal belt shop within the jurisdiction of Borabanda Police Station for the past few years, and she has also been involved in several cases relating to the illegal sale of liquor. Considering her continued involvement in such unlawful activities, these orders were executed.

In a statement, the police said, “It has come to the notice of Borabanda Police that some persons are running illegal belt shops and selling liquor unauthorisedly within the limits of PS Borabanda, without a valid license, in violation of the Excise Act.”

It said that any person found running a belt shop or selling liquor illegally would have stringent legal action taken against them as per law and a case will be registered under the Telangana Excise Act.