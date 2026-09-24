Crossing the Nampally road is impossible without a visit to the iconic Subhan Bakery, as the mere smell of its fresh biscuits and breads invites you in. Step inside, and you are instantly greeted by the warm, buttery aroma hanging in the air and trays of freshly baked goods moving off the counters. Look around the shop, and you will almost always spot someone piling their basket high with the signature red boxes, and more often than not, it is a Hyderabadi NRI packing up before heading to the airport.

In Hyderabad, food is the ultimate language of affection, and Subhan Bakery’s Osmania Biscuits have become the official symbol of that affection. Tucked safely inside suitcases, they travel out of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport toward Saudi Arabia, the UK, Canada, the US and beyond. For Hyderabadis living far from home, a trip back is never complete without taking Subhan Bakery’s Osmania biscuits along.

So how did this simple neighbourhood bakery manage to grow into a beloved global identity? Siasat.com explores.

A customer filling his basket with multiple Osmania Biscuits to take abroad (Image Source: Siasat.com/Bushra Khan)

Six generations of baked goods

Subhan Bakery’s story is one of heritage and constant growth. While the Nampally shop has been welcoming customers since 1951, the family has been in the baking business for six generations. “My grandfather, Syed Khader, used to supply bread to the British Regiment as he lived in Secunderabad,” says Syed Irfan, the fourth-generation owner running the bakery today. When the family set up shop in Nampally in the 1950s, their fresh bread quickly became a daily favourite for locals.

The bakery’s secret to staying relevant over the decades has been its knack for moving with the times. “Every few years, Subhan Bakery has had a defining product,” Irfan explains. “In the 1950s, our bread was very popular. Then our Christmas cakes and plum cakes were a crowd favourite. Then came the era of different types of biscuits like chand, khara, fine, and of course, Osmania. In the 70s, puffs became the trend, while the 80s and 90s saw burgers and cold pastries as the trend. We have always kept our products up to trend.”

Osmania Biscuits in Subhan Bakery (Image Source: Siasat.com/Bushra Khan)

Today, the bakery is busier than ever, blending old-school charm with modern efficiency. Osmania biscuits are their clear number-one seller, followed by seasonal favourites like Dum ke Roat, Ramzan-special Haleem, and Milad-un-Nabi special Puri. Orders come in all sizes, from everyday tea-time runs to massive orders like a recent 2.4-tonne request for a Bohra Community gathering in Gujarat.

In Hyderabad, bringing a box of Subhan biscuits is also the default way to show care. Irfan shares a warm, funny story about a morning walk buddy: “He complained about how his house was filled with Subhan’s Osmania biscuits because everyone who came to visit his sick wife was bringing the biscuits for goodwill. Such is the craze for our biscuits.”

The secret to the original Osmania Biscuit

Plenty of bakeries across Hyderabad bake Osmania biscuits, but Subhan’s version holds a special place that people keep coming back to. That distinct flavour came from years of passionate tweaking by previous generations.

“I have been visiting the bakery since I was 5 years old, and ever since then, I saw that my father, Syed Subhan, used to take a special interest in making the biscuits,” Irfan tells Siasat.com. “He loved trying out new recipes. I remember very distinctly that he used to add Amul cheese in the biscuit, and that used to make it cheesy, salty, and smooth.”

The family locked in their current recipe in 2001, setting the gold standard for taste. For a Hyderabadi resident, Aribah Fatima, nothing compares. “The quality has been consistent throughout the years. We often tried to bake Osmania biscuits at home when we were away from India, and ‘Subhan Bakery ke jese hai’ (it tastes just like Subhan Bakery) is the biggest compliment.”

For Afifa, another loyal customer, the flavour carries family nostalgia: “The OG taste is what makes me come back. My grandma would always tell us to get it as she loved the smooth texture and slightly salty taste.”

Preparation of Osmania Biscuits in Subhan Bakery (Image Source: Siasat.com/Bushra Khan)

A Hyderabadi souvenir for the diaspora

For the diaspora, bringing Subhan’s biscuits back is a mandatory travel ritual.

28-year-old Syed Mudassir Ali remembers his father’s routine: “My dad has lived in Saudi Arabia for a major part of his life, and every time he visits Hyderabad, his luggage back to Jeddah includes at least 3 to 4 boxes of the biscuits, not only for himself, but for his friends as well.”

Afifa notes that packing “4 big boxes is a must in our luggage” to the UK, while Aribah Fatima adds that “8 to 10 boxes of Osmania biscuits and Dum ke Roat are a must.”

Even moving within India creates the same craving. Bangalore resident Marzia Ali takes 5 to 6 boxes back to Karnataka: “Ever since I moved to Bangalore, I realised how much I miss the biscuits. It’s just home away from home.”

Knowing their products travel thousands of miles in cargo holds, Subhan Bakery modernised their operations. “We have gotten new ovens, and we are using robotic packaging so that it is untouched by hand,” Irfan explains. Most importantly, they spent six months re-engineering the box: “We are packing the biscuits individually so they do not get crushed easily in international travel.”

Thanks to this careful design, a fragile biscuit baked in Nampally lands perfectly intact on tea tables in London, Jeddah, or Bangalore.