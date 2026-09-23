This Khan is most handsome man in world, says Ram Charan

Hyderabad: A post praising Khan has caught fans’ attention after a fan page shared a quote attributed to Telugu star Ram Charan. The graphic claims Charan called Salman “very stylish” and “the most handsome person in the world,” while the caption celebrates Salman’s fitness and his willingness to speak out against online trolling.

The post has given fans another reason to revisit the bond between the two actors. However, the page does not identify when or where Charan made the quoted remark, and the original statement could not be verified. The words in the graphic should therefore be treated as a fan page’s attribution, rather than a confirmed new comment from Charan.

What Charan has said publicly is that he is a Salman Khan fan. At the India Today Conclave in 2023, he recalled Salman inviting him home when he was visiting Mumbai. Charan described the welcome as a memory he would keep close to his heart and answered “Yes, sir, yes” when asked whether he was a “Bhai” fan.

Charan also spoke about Salman’s hospitality, calling him gracious and saying guests could choose how long they wanted to stay. His comments offered a personal glimpse of their connection, which has long interested fans of both Telugu cinema and Bollywood.

For now, the latest post reflects the fan page’s admiration for Salman. Charan’s own recorded comments already make one thing clear: he has openly expressed his fondness for the actor.