Govinda marries Komal Rani? Actress spotted with sindoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda has once again grabbed attention for his personal life. Amid ongoing rumours surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja and speculation about his equation with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, the actor visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday, September 22.

Interestingly, Govinda was accompanied by Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, sought blessings from Lord Ganesha and was also seen chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as he made his way through the crowded pandal. He later participated in the final aarti and posed for photographers.

Komal, who is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Govinda in Roopa, was seen in a traditional red and yellow outfit.

Komal’s sindoor grabs attention

What caught social media users’ attention was the vermillion seen on Komal’s forehead, with several posts speculating that she may have secretly married Govinda.

However, the available videos do not show Komal arriving at the pandal wearing sindoor. But while returning, she was seen sporting it which usually married woman apply.

There is no official confirmation from either Govinda or Komal about a marriage.

Govinda’s visit comes hours after Sunita’s

The actor’s visit came just hours after his wife Sunita Ahuja visited Lalbaugcha Raja alone. Her solo appearance, followed by Govinda arriving with Komal, has once again brought attention to the ongoing speculation surrounding the couple’s personal life.

Sunita has previously spoken about Govinda and Komal’s equation and questioned his decision to be seen with the younger actress.

Govinda introduced Komal to the media in July as his co-star in Roopa. The film marks his comeback to Bollywood, while his equation with Komal continues to remain a talking point among fans and on social media.