Fake NRI, 19 cases: Hyderabad matrimonial fraudster detained

According to the police, Karthik targeted unmarried women through matrimonial websites by creating fake profiles as a well-settled NRI.

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Hyderabad: A habitual matrimonial fraudster allegedly involved in 19 offences has been detained and sent to the Cherlapally Central Prison under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, Cyberabad Police said on Tuesday, September 22.

The accused has been identified as Manda Venkata Kameshu alias Karthik Reddy, a native of West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh and a B Tech graduate.

According to the police, Karthik targeted unmarried women through matrimonial websites by creating fake profiles as a well-settled NRI (Non-Resident Indian).

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He would gain the victim’s trust through WhatsApp and Instagram and then use false reasons like his sister’s educational expenses, bank-related problems, urgent financial requirements and transaction-limit restrictions to induce victims to transfer money.

He also obtained and misused confidential banking details, one-time passwords (OTPs) and credit card information for online betting, police said.

The police have asked people to stay alert on matrimonial platforms and to never share OTPs, passwords, card details or banking credentials with anyone without verification.

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