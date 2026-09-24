There is a timeless magic in the way a good story begins, and in Telugu culture, those stories almost always start with one word: Anaganaga (Once upon a time).

Well, a new culinary story has begun in Hyderabad too. Nestled in the heart of Jubilee Hills on Road No. 45, Anaganaga – Telugu Culinary Tales is a 200-cover, two-story premium dining destination that transforms the rich history, regional diversity, and food memories of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana into a fine-dining experience.

Founded by F&B entrepreneurs Rohith Vasireddy and Gopichand Cherukuri under the Onamaalu initiative, the restaurant blends understated luxury with deep cultural roots, bringing traditional flavours to life.

For the founders, opening Anaganaga represents the culmination of a long-held passion. As co-founder Gopichand Cherukuri reflects, “The idea for Anaganaga has been with us for nearly a decade. Over the last three years, we have shaped that idea through research, travel, conversations and a deeper exploration of Telugu culinary traditions. What we have built brings together the food, stories and culture that have shaped our lives, presented in a way that feels fresh and relevant today.”

Behind the menu: 25000 kilometres of discovery

The menu at Anaganaga was not created within the walls of a kitchen, it began on the open road. Over three years of intensive research and more than 25,000 kilometres of travel across Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Andhra regions, the team set out to trace forgotten family recipes, indigenous ingredients, and time-tested cooking techniques preserved in community memory. Guided by Corporate Chef DVS Pavan Kumar, the culinary team explored how geography, agriculture, climate, and historical migrations shaped the distinct sub-cuisines of the Telugu states.

Rather than altering traditional dishes purely for visual appeal, the team focused on preserving their soul. “The intention is not to modernise Telugu food merely for novelty, nor to preserve it behind glass. It is to understand what makes a dish what it is, retain the memory and integrity at its core, and explore how that food can continue to live across generations,” Rohith Vasireddy said.

This philosophy comes to life in a menu that weaves together deep heritage and thoughtful innovation. Authentic regional preparations like Pachi Pasupukommula Koora, Putnaaku Pesara Gudala Koora, Oravakallu Naatu Kodi Iguru, and Chukkaku Royyalu sit side-by-side with dishes rooted in migration history and also cross-regional adaptations like Semiya Perugannam, an offshoot of Challannam influenced by Karnataka traditions and popularised in Anantapur during the early 1990s.

Alongside these traditional anchors are imaginative interpretations that play with texture and presentation like Dosa Waffles and Savoury Churros. Occupying pride of place on the menu is an expansive signature thali, crafted daily in limited numbers as a grand celebration of Telugu culinary variety.

The Anaganaga experience

As the team of Siasat.com entered the restaurant, it immediately made an impression with its striking, grand scale designed by Aamir and Hameeda. High ceilings accented in warm red and yellow tones frame the space, but the true visual centrepieces are the soaring pillars and a magnificent staircase that lend an undeniable sense of drama to the room. The attention to detail extends right down to the table, where a beautifully curated wooden menu elevates the simple act of ordering into an engaging ritual.

The meal opened on a soul-warming note with the Mokkajonna Chaaru, a velvety corn broth paired with delicate corn crisps and aromatic ground spices. The imaginative small plates quickly followed, with several standout creations stealing the show: the crispy, avocado-topped Dosa Waffles, the crunchy Pumpkin Leaf Cracker served alongside rich onion chutney and toasted pumpkin seeds. The savoury Anaganaga Churros tossed in house spices with ginger chutney and the inventive Green Moong Chicken Tacos, which blend a crispy moong shell with spiced chicken and fresh onion salsa.

For the main course, the kitchen delivered robust, deeply satisfying regional flavours. Highlights included the rich and fiery Telangana-style Boti Fry, the classic Kodi Fry Piece Pulao featuring dark roast chicken over fragrant basmati rice, and the iconic Nellore Chepala Pulusu, cooked with traditional Bommidailu fish in a tangy tamarind and chilli gravy. Paired with mini parathas, the standout lamb main course enjoyed during the meal is the Golinchina Mamsam, a dry-roasted, spiced lamb dish from the Telangana section of the menu.

To conclude, the dessert course brought a mix of unique concepts. The Tender Coconut Panna Cotta, accompanied by caramelised pineapple, toasted coconut, and dark chocolate, was a refreshing success. Curry-leaf ice cream with black garlic was another standout that is a must-try.