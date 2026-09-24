48 hrs for you to resign or Jantar Mantar 2.0: CJP to CEC Gyanesh

New Delhi: Calling Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar the “biggest anti-national” in the country, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday, September 24, demanded his resignation for “undermining” voter rights and warned of a “Jantar Mantar 2.0” if he does not step down within 48 hours.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the electoral process had been “rigged” and the right to vote was being taken away from citizens.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, says, "Chief Election Commissioner is the biggest anti-national. Gyanesh Kumar is the biggest anti-national of this country. He should resign immediately because he is the biggest threat… pic.twitter.com/rX9UHkJ4wY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2026

“If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign within 48 hours, we will start a nationwide protest, before coming for a protest in Delhi,” Dipke said, adding that if the CEC doesn’t resign, “Jantar Mantar 2.0 will definitely happen”.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, says, "If within 48 hours Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, the Cockroach Janata Party will start a nationwide agitation. We won't step back till the time Gyanesh Kumar resigns."#CJP #CEC… pic.twitter.com/hAkRfX9ar2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2026

‘Opposition must take a stand’

He also said opposition parties should not participate in polls if they believe they are being rigged.

“If you know elections are being rigged, you cannot participate. You will have to take a stand,” he said.

Dipke alleged that Kumar was the “biggest threat to Indian democracy” and accused the EC of deciding who would be allowed to vote.

“Who is Gyanesh to revoke our right to vote?” he said, calling for criminal proceedings against him.

The remarks came a day after The Indian Express revealed that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) by two of the three election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months four times on a single day to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, according to the report in the English daily.

Saurav Das puts forward three demands

CJP co-convener Saurav Das said that there is a “very big conspiracy being plotted against the youth” and that they would don’t tolerate it.

“Look, this is a very big conspiracy being plotted against the youth of the country, and we, the people of the country, will absolutely not tolerate it. As Abhijit said, we have no concern with the Opposition or with any particular political party—whether it is the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, or TMC. These are not issues of these parties; these are issues concerning the youth of the country,” he said.

Das said the CJP has three demands, the first one being the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. “Initiation of criminal proceedings against him immediately, and an answer to the question: Who gave Gyanesh Kumar the orders? Who gave him the orders?”

The second demand Das said was to immediately put up all upcoming elections on hold. “Freeze the SIR and roll back to the January 2025 voter list. Constitute an independent inquiry commission that will inspire public confidence and examine all the decision-making processes related to the SIR,” he said. The spokesperson added that the apex court is equally culpable and requested the court to seize all files related to SIR and those concerned with the SIR decision-making process. He said the preventive action was being asked so that “tomorrow nobody can say that a fire broke out in the Election Commission of India building and the files were destroyed or went missing.”

Demand three, Das said, “Repeal the 2023 law on the appointment of the Election Commissioners of India and enact a new law that inspires public confidence, with the active participation of members of civil society.”