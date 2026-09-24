Suspended DSP Bheem Reddy DA case: More ACB raids follow

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Thursday, September 24, raided the houses of eight people named in a disproportionate assets case registered against suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy.

The searches were conducted at 10 locations in Hyderabad and Zaheerabad. In one such raid at the residence of Bomma Venkatesh, officials found Rs 1.35 crore in cash, foreign currency and around 14 litres of foreign liquor.

The Excise Department has been informed and a case will be registered shortly.

Sankireddy Bheem Reddy worked in the Police Computer Services wing in the office of the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP). He was arrested in July following raids at 16 locations across Telangana and Karnataka, uncovering immovable and movable assets worth over Rs 200 crore.

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He was shifted to Chanchaguda jail. In September, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case against him.