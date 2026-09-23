HC declares holiday for Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has announced a holiday for Friday, September 25, due to the Ganesh idol immersion procession in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The holiday will apply to the High Court as well as courts located in and around the twin cities.

December 5 working day

To make up for the holiday, the Telangana High Court has declared Saturday, December 5, as a working day.

The decision comes in view of the Ganesh idol immersion procession scheduled to take place in the twin cities.

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Security arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police have made extensive security arrangements ahead of Ganesh Visarjan to ensure a peaceful atmosphere across the city.

Around 20,000 police personnel will be deployed at various locations in Hyderabad during the procession.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, along with senior officials from the police and other departments, recently inspected the procession route.

Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Roads and Buildings Department and other line departments were also part of the inspection.