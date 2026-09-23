Hyderabad Ganesh laddu auctions fetch bids up to Rs 21.11 lakh

The Balapur laddu auction is scheduled for the final day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

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Hyderabad's Ganesh Laddu.
Hyderabad's Ganesh Laddu.

Hyderabad: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad’s gated communities have seen several high-value laddu auctions. The highest bid so far reached Rs 21.11 lakh at My Home Mangala in Kondapur.

It was placed by Sambasiva Rao and Naveen jointly.

Gated communities record lakhs in laddu auctions

My Home Mangala was followed by several other Hyderabad communities where the Ganesh laddu auctions attracted bids worth several lakhs.

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Raghupathi County in Pragathinagar recorded a winning bid of Rs 13.66 lakh. At Lansum Etania in Rajendranagar, the laddu was sold for Rs 13.56 lakh.

The laddu at Devisthan Homes in Kukatpally fetched Rs 10.05 lakh. Rainbow Vistas Phase 1 recorded a bid of Rs 7.5 lakh, while My Home Ankura saw its laddu auctioned for Rs 6.79 lakh.

Rainbow Vistas Rock Garden recorded a bid of Rs 4.11 lakh, while Cybercity Marina Skies saw its laddu fetch Rs 3.5 lakh.

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Hyderabad communities choose eco-friendly celebrations

Apart from the auctions, several gated communities have also adopted environmentally friendly practices during the festival.

Times of India quoted Tellapur Residents Welfare Association president Ramana Eshwaragiri saying that around 25-26 communities opted for eco-friendly celebrations.

These communities carried out immersion within their premises and separated waste so that it could be composted. The approach helped in preventing waste from being sent to dumpsites.

The Balapur laddu auction is scheduled for the final day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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