Ganesh laddu auctions at Hyderabad gated communities fetch lakhs

Hyderabad: Several gated communities in Hyderabad are witnessing bids running into lakhs of rupees during Ganesh Chaturthi laddu auctions.

The major auctions at Keerthi Richmond Villas and My Home Bhooja are still awaited on September 23. These communities have recorded some of the highest laddu bids in previous years.

My Home Avatar records highest bid so far

My Home Avatar has recorded the highest laddu auction bid so far this year. The laddu was sold for Rs 8.2 lakh, which is slightly above last year’s Rs 8.1 lakh.

The bid stood at Rs 7.51 lakh in 2024 and Rs 7.50 lakh in 2023. The community’s first laddu auction fetched Rs 10.65 lakh.

Real estate businessman Ravindra Reddy emerged as the winning bidder this year. According to Resident Welfare Association member Karthik Kotamraju, Reddy has also won the auction at My Home Avatar during the previous two years.

Ganesh laddu bids remain strong during auction at Hyderabad gated communities

The bids at other major gated communities have so far been between Rs 2.8 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, as per Ravi Shanker, president of the Federation of Gated Communities Cyberabad (FGCC). The average bid was around Rs 5 lakh.

At My Home Vihanga, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 4.2 lakh, while Aparna Towers recorded a bid of Rs 2 lakh. At Minakshi Skylounge, the laddu fetched Rs 3.2 lakh.

However, some communities saw a much bigger increase compared with the previous year.

At Rajapushpa Eterna, the laddu fetched Rs 1.6 lakh this year, compared with Rs 30,000 last year.

Despite the high bids, residents said the number of serious participants remains small. Karthik Kotamraju said there are usually only one or two serious bidders.

With the auctions at Keerthi Richmond Villas and My Home Bhooja scheduled for September 23, the highest bid of the 2026 Ganesh Chaturthi season could change.