Video: Ganesh laddu fetches Rs 2.32 cr in auction at Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: The auction of a Ganesh laddu in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda made a new record on Friday night, September 5.

Breaking last year’s record of Rs 1.87 crore, this year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 2.32 crore.

Hyderabad’s Ganesh Laddu weighs 10 kg

The laddu at Keerthi Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda weighs 10 kilograms.

Before reaching Rs 2.32 crore, over 80 villa owners placed around 500 bids which continued for over 2.5 hours.

The auction began at 8:15 pm and continued till around 10:40 pm on Friday night.

Balapur laddu not yet auctioned

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu has not yet been auctioned. Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 30 lakh and one thousand.

BJP leader from Balapur Kolan Shankar Reddy won the bid last year.

The auction is held every year on the final day of the Ganesh idol immersion. In 1994, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 450. Over the years, the auction amount has steadily increased, crossing Rs 30 lakh last year.