Hyderabad’s adventure seekers are always searching for new weekend hangout spots. In a city where busy work schedules often leave little time for recreation, outdoor adventure spaces are offering Hyderabadis a refreshing break from routine life and Gandipet’s Red Rush Adventure Park is quickly becoming one of the city’s favourite destinations for outdoor fun and thrilling activities.

Located beside The Golconda Resorts and Spa, the park is attracting college groups, families, birthday parties, and office teams looking for something more exciting than the usual cafe or movie outing. The venue is open every day from 11 am to 2 am, making it suitable for both daytime adventures and late-night group fun.

What can visitors do here?

Red Rush offers several action-packed games and activities in one place. Visitors can enjoy:

Paintball battles

ATV off-road rides

Archery

Rifle shooting

Axe throwing

Cornhole games

Sumo wrestling

VR cricket

Zorb ball

Among these, paintball and ATV rides are the biggest crowd favourites. While paintball brings team competition and strategy, ATV rides offer a thrilling off-road driving experience.

Sumo wrestling has also become popular because of the fun and hilarious moments it creates among groups of friends.

Packages for different budgets

The park offers different activity packages depending on how many games visitors want to try.

Starter Rush – Rs.500 + GST

Rs.500 + GST Power Rush – Rs.1000 + GST

Rs.1000 + GST Pro Rush – Rs.1400 + GST

Rs.1400 + GST Ultimate Rush – Rs.1800 + GST

The packages allow visitors to choose multiple activities, making it ideal for both quick outings and full-day experiences.

Why Hyderabadis are loving it

Outdoor adventure parks are becoming a growing trend in Hyderabad as more people look for real-world experiences away from screens and crowded indoor spaces. Gandipet, already known for scenic drives and weekend outings, is now turning into a hotspot for adventure lovers as well.

For anyone planning a fun weekend with friends, a birthday celebration, or a corporate team outing, Red Rush Adventure Park offers an energetic mix of thrill, laughter, and memorable moments all in one place.