Nepalese maid, who killed ex-IPS officer’s wife in Hyderabad, arrested in Pune

Hyderabad: The Nepalese maid who allegedly killed former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Ranjan Ray’s wife was arrested from Pune on Monday, May 11.

The accused, identified as Kalpana, who, along with two of her accomplices, had held the victim, Tanuja Ranjan Ray, captive while stealing gold and cash from her residence at Jubilee Hills and fled.

According to reports, Kalpna was apprehended by the Hyderabad Police in Pune while she was at her sister’s residence. The Hyderabad Police is bringing the woman back to the city, while two of her accomplices are still at large.

Background of the case

Tanuja Ranjan Ray died due to suffocation as Kalpna and her accomplices tied her hands and placed a cloth in her mouth while looting the house at 2 am on May 8. According to the police, Vinay was out of town and Kalpana was staying alone on the first floor of their residence in the IPS quarters at Jubilee Hills.

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The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sjjanar briefed the media that Ray’s children were on the first floor of the house at the time of the incident. He said that the former IPS officer had hired Kalpana eight months ago to take care of his mother.

However, Kalpana and her two accomplices took advantage of Vinay’s absence and allegedly committed the theft. Following the incident, Sajjanar cautioned the public against hiring Nepalese people as domestic help.