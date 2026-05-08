Former IPS officer’s wife murdered by domestic help in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The wife of former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Ranjan Ray was allegedly murdered by their domestic help at their residence in Jubilee Hills on Thursday night, May 7.

The incident occurred at the IPS officers’ residential quarters at Jubilee Hills. A video shared on social media showed heavy police deployment at the headquarters. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar reportedly visited the residence.

In a shocking incident, the wife of former IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray, was allegedly murdered by their domestic help at their residence in Jubilee Hills on Thursday, May 7.



The incident occurred at at the IPS officers residential quarters at the Jubilee Hills . A video shared… pic.twitter.com/YSVkpIeJ4z — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 8, 2026

The Jubilee Hills police registered a case and the investigation is underway.

(This is a developing story)