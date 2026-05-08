Former IPS officer’s wife murdered by domestic help in Hyderabad

The incident occurred at at the IPS officers residential quarters at the Jubilee Hills.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th May 2026 12:20 pm IST
Police officers and officials investigating outside a residence in Hyderabad related to a domestic help m.
Police deployed at the IPS Headquarters in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The wife of former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Ranjan Ray was allegedly murdered by their domestic help at their residence in Jubilee Hills on Thursday night, May 7.

The incident occurred at the IPS officers’ residential quarters at Jubilee Hills. A video shared on social media showed heavy police deployment at the headquarters. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar reportedly visited the residence.

The Jubilee Hills police registered a case and the investigation is underway.

Subhan Bakery

(This is a developing story)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th May 2026 12:20 pm IST

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