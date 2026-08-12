KBR Park one-way system from Aug 18, traffic curbs for 1.5 years

Hyderabad: As the one-way system around the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park (KBR Park) comes into force from August 18, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have released an advisory that will remain in force for 1.5 years.

This comes in view of ongoing construction of flyovers and underpasses under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) Project. It is being introduced to facilitate the construction of seven flyovers and underpasses around KBR Park.

Also Read Traffic police to implement one-way system around KBR Park

NFCL to Road No 45/IT Corridor/Cable Bridge

There is no direct right turn at NTR Bhavan. Commuters must turn left toward KBR Park and use either the left or right lanes to proceed toward Road No 45 or route through Journalist Colony.

KBR Checkpost to NFCL/Panjagutta/Begumpet

Commuters can use both lanes from the KBR Checkpost. Those heading toward NFCL/Panjagutta must switch to Lane 1 (the leftmost lane) via the newly opened median near the Gymkhana Club and take a free left turn at NTR Bhavan.

KBR Checkpost to Road No 10/Road No 12/Cancer Hospital

Commuters can switch to the left lane via the median opening near Study Circle to access Road No 10. Those travelling to Road No 12 can move left after passing the Cancer Hospital.

NFCL to Road No 36

Right turn to the NTR Bhavan is closed. Commuters can take an alternative route by turning right at Srinagar Colony T-Junction toward Indiranagar Gadda, Venkatagiri Cross Roads, Road No 10 Jubilee Hills (Diamond House), and then a right turn at the newly opened median near Alcazar Plaza.

Film Nagar Access in the evening

Turning right from Road No 45 is restricted. Commuters heading to Film Nagar can use Road No 51 and Road No 52.

More on KBR one-way traffic route

Briefing the media, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D Joel Davis said foundation and pillar work has already begun for 17 pillars along Road No 2 in Banjara Hills and the stretch between KBR Park and the Checkpost, where traffic disruption was relatively minimal.

“Around 110 more pillars, along with underpasses, are yet to be constructed,” the senior officer said.

According to him, the construction might continue for around 1.5 years, during which the available carriageway will be reduced by 30 to 40 per cent at several locations.