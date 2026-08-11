Traffic police to implement one-way system around KBR Park

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police will implement a one-way system around the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park (KBR Park) from August 18, in view of ongoing construction of flyovers and underpasses under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) Project.

This means the existing carriageway will be utilised for traffic movement with reduced road space. However, as traffic volumes continue to remain high, movement in both directions results in significant congestion, delays, and conflict points.

To ease congestion, improve traffic flow, and ensure safer movement for commuters, the traffic police will implement the one-way system around KBR Park.

Pilot trials were conducted on April 5 and June 21 to assess the feasibility and operational requirements of the proposed system. Based on the observations and lessons from these trials, necessary modifications have been incorporated, and the one-way traffic arrangement will now be implemented from August 18, police said.

Arrangements for smooth implementation

Traffic police have set up proper lane markings and lane changers at multiple locations, installed directional and traffic signages at strategic points, and deployed personnel round-the-clock to guide and assist commuters.

Necessary Google Maps/navigation route changes are being implemented to assist commuters, and there is continuous monitoring from the Integrated Command and Control Centre. Drone-based monitoring has also been deployed at suitable locations.

Do’s and don’ts for commuters

Commuters should follow lane markings, directional signage and instructions and park vehicles only in designated parking zones.

Avoid driving against the designated traffic flow even during night/off-peak hours when traffic volume is low.

Do not park vehicles on the wrong side of the road, on bends, or in a manner that obstructs traffic, creates bottlenecks, or blocks emergency movement.

Trust only official updates from the Hyderabad Traffic Police.