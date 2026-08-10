Hyderabad: Father seeks death penalty for daughter’s hit-and-run

Hyderabad: The father of a postgraduate medical student who died in a hit-and-run accident in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, August 10, said those responsible should be awarded the death penalty.

Venkatesh, father of Priyanka, told reporters here that no other father should have to suffer the pain of losing a daughter.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday at Gandhi Government Hospital in the city on the body of Priyanka, who died at a private hospital here on August 9.

Hit-and-run case in Andhra Pradesh

Priyanka, 29, suffered critical injuries outside a shopping mall in Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh on August 6 after a car, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, hit the motorcycle carrying her and another postgraduate medical student before speeding away.

She was initially taken to a hospital in Rajamahendravaram before being shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

She died on Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Venkatesh, who broke down while speaking about his daughter’s death, said she was his “heart”.

A native of Gadwal mandal in Telangana, Venkatesh said he had moved to nearby Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh to facilitate his daughters’ education.

Also Read Andhra hit-and-run: Medical student dies in Hyderabad hospital

Support pours in

Telangana Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and former Congress MLA SAA Sampath Kumar offered floral tributes to Priyanka’s mortal remains at Gandhi Hospital and consoled her parents.

Srihari said the Telangana government would extend assistance to the bereaved family.

Sampath Kumar accompanied Priyanka’s parents when her body was taken to the family’s native village of Eklaspur in Gadwal district of Telangana, Congress sources said.

Expressing grief over her death, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for her family.

The CM said the accused had already been arrested and remanded in jail, and that clear instructions had been given to police officials to ensure stringent punishment for those responsible.