Islamabad: Pakistani dramas continue to dominate not only television screens but also digital platforms across the globe. Known for their compelling storylines, memorable characters and powerful performances, these shows have built a loyal international fanbase. While many dramas have crossed millions of views on YouTube, only a handful have managed to achieve the extraordinary milestone of 3 billion cumulative views.

Now, another blockbuster has joined this prestigious club.

Ishq Murshid enters the 3 billion views club

Starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, Ishq Murshid has officially surpassed 3 billion cumulative views on YouTube, becoming one of the most-watched Pakistani dramas of all time.

Bilal Abbas Khan won hearts with his portrayal of Shahmeer Sikandar and his lovable alter ego Fazal Bakhsh, while Durefishan Saleem impressed audiences as Shibra Suleman. Their on-screen chemistry, coupled with an engaging storyline, memorable performances and a chart-topping soundtrack Tere Mera Hai Pyaar Amar, made the drama a massive success both in Pakistan and internationally.

Despite concluding its television run over 2 years ago, Ishq Murshid continues to attract millions of viewers worldwide, proving that its popularity remains as strong as ever.

The romantic drama aired on Hum TV from October 8, 2023, to May 5, 2024, and has since become one of the biggest success stories in Pakistani television.

Pakistani dramas that have crossed 3 billion YouTube views

Khuda Aur Mohabbat

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

Tere Bin

Jaan Nisar

Ishq Murshid

With Ishq Murshid now joining the elite 3 billion views club, the list of record-breaking Pakistani dramas continues to grow, highlighting the global appeal of the country’s entertainment industry.

Which of these dramas is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.