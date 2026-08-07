Global hit Pakistani drama enters 3 billion views club; see list

While many dramas have crossed millions of views on YouTube, only a handful have managed to achieve the extraordinary milestone of 3 billion cumulative views

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem
Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas continue to dominate not only television screens but also digital platforms across the globe. Known for their compelling storylines, memorable characters and powerful performances, these shows have built a loyal international fanbase. While many dramas have crossed millions of views on YouTube, only a handful have managed to achieve the extraordinary milestone of 3 billion cumulative views.

Now, another blockbuster has joined this prestigious club.

Ishq Murshid enters the 3 billion views club

Starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, Ishq Murshid has officially surpassed 3 billion cumulative views on YouTube, becoming one of the most-watched Pakistani dramas of all time.

Subhan Bakery

Bilal Abbas Khan won hearts with his portrayal of Shahmeer Sikandar and his lovable alter ego Fazal Bakhsh, while Durefishan Saleem impressed audiences as Shibra Suleman. Their on-screen chemistry, coupled with an engaging storyline, memorable performances and a chart-topping soundtrack Tere Mera Hai Pyaar Amar, made the drama a massive success both in Pakistan and internationally.

Despite concluding its television run over 2 years ago, Ishq Murshid continues to attract millions of viewers worldwide, proving that its popularity remains as strong as ever.

The romantic drama aired on Hum TV from October 8, 2023, to May 5, 2024, and has since become one of the biggest success stories in Pakistani television.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Pakistani dramas that have crossed 3 billion YouTube views

  • Khuda Aur Mohabbat
  • Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi
  • Tere Bin
  • Jaan Nisar
  • Ishq Murshid

With Ishq Murshid now joining the elite 3 billion views club, the list of record-breaking Pakistani dramas continues to grow, highlighting the global appeal of the country’s entertainment industry.

Which of these dramas is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Lollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button