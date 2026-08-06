PIL seeks to stop Hyderabad Old City Metro rail works

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, August 5, continued the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to stop all construction activities related to the Old City Metro Rail in the Charminar Heritage Precinct, the Falaknuma Heritage Precinct, and other notified heritage areas in Hyderabad.

The petition was filed by the Act Public Welfare Foundation (APWF), represented by its president, Mohammed Rahim Khan.

What PIL seeks?

The PIL seeks suspension of Metro works until a detailed Heritage Impact Assessment is conducted and all mandatory approvals are secured under the Telangana Heritage Act, 2017, and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

According to the petition, the government initially stated that no heritage or religious structures would be impacted, but later admitted that three structures were affected. However, the petitioner claimed that government records identify six Grade-1 heritage structures and 102 heritage and sensitive structures along the proposed Metro route.

On the government’s claim that no demolition had taken place, he stated that photographs submitted before the court indicated damage to certain structures.

Govt on Hyderabad Old City Metro Rail works

Opposing the petition, the state government said the allegations were incorrect. Additional Advocate General Mohammed Imran Khan informed the court that only a few notified heritage structures were linked to the Metro alignment and several identified structures would not be acquired or disturbed.

The government submitted a detailed affidavit showing the status of each heritage structure along the proposed route. It assured the court that no demolition or acquisition would take place without completing the legal process, including denotification wherever required.

Referring to photographs placed before the court, the government said structures such as Aliabad Sarai and the old MCH building at Darulshifa remained intact. It added that while some nearby private properties had been removed, the notified heritage buildings had not been demolished.

Petitioner’s argument

In their response, the petitioner argued that the case involved protecting entire heritage precincts and not just individual buildings.

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He submitted that even if a listed structure is not acquired, any work affecting a notified heritage area requires prior approval.

After hearing both sides, the High Court said it would examine all the documents and submissions before issuing further directions. The matter has been adjourned to August 27 for the next hearing.