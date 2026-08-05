‘We don’t hire Muslims’ claim in Dubai job sparks backlash

A social media post claiming that a recruiter refused to consider a Muslim candidate for a Dubai-based job has sparked widespread backlash online, with users condemning the purported religious discrimination and demanding clarification from the company named in the posts.

The controversy surfaced after screenshots shared on Instagram appeared to show a recruiter, identified as “Harshiya”, inviting a candidate to apply for a customer care representative position in Dubai before asking whether the applicant was Muslim.

According to the screenshots, the candidate replied that he was Muslim, following which the recruiter allegedly responded, “Not hiring Muslims due to Company terms.” The exchange was accompanied by screenshots of a job advertisement for a customer care representative role in Dubai, listing benefits including an employment visa, accommodation, transportation, meals, medical insurance and a return air ticket.

The viral post accused the recruiter of discriminating against Muslim applicants for a job in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a Muslim-majority country. It also questioned the alleged hiring practice, noting that people of different faiths work across Gulf countries without religious restrictions.

The screenshots have since been widely circulated on social media, attracting criticism from users who described the purported remarks as discriminatory. Several users called on the company to clarify whether the recruiter was acting on its behalf and whether the messages reflected its hiring policy.

However, the authenticity of the screenshots has not been independently verified, and it remains unclear whether the individual was an authorised representative of the company or whether the recruitment conversation was genuine.

Capgemini’s recruitment guidelines state that employment decisions are based on merit and caution jobseekers against fraudulent recruitment activities carried out through unauthorised channels.