Dubai’s Jebel Ali hit by seven explosions in 20 minutes: Reports

Dubai: Multiple explosions rocked Dubai’s Jebel Ali industrial zone and port early on Wednesday, August 5, with the cause of the incident remaining unclear. Iran’s Mehr News Agency, citing Emirati officials, reported that at least seven explosions occurred within a span of 20 minutes.

Thick smoke was seen rising from the area, while videos circulating on social media showed flames and dark plumes over the industrial zone.

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The UAE authorities have not issued an official statement explaining what caused the explosions. Arab media reported that two people were detained for filming the fire, although the reported arrests have not been publicly confirmed by the authorities.

NASA thermal imagery, cited by Mehr, indicated that the fire was centred on a warehouse adjacent to Jebel Ali Port used for fuel storage and transfer.

BREAKING: Yemen's Houthis have struck the industrial area of Jebel Ali in Dubai, UAE, per initial reports. Widespread fires and plumes of smoke over the area and multiple explosions in Dubai in the past few minutes. pic.twitter.com/eMH9ASsNeT — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) August 5, 2026

Some Iraqi media outlets claimed the explosions were the result of a missile attack launched from Yemen. However, the claims remain unverified, and the UAE authorities have not confirmed that the incident was linked to an attack.

Meanwhile, explosions were also reported in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. Conflicting reports suggested the blasts were caused either by air strikes or missile launches from Yemeni territory.

No casualties or estimates of the damage had been released at the time of publication.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf as the conflict involving the United States and Iran continues. Jebel Ali is one of the UAE’s most important logistics and maritime hubs, home to the country’s largest port and the Jebel Ali Free Zone, a key centre for international trade.