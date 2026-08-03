GITAM Hyderabad student bags Rs 1.4 crore Amazon offer

Hyderabad: Karumuru Priyanka Reddy, a GITAM Hyderabad student, has secured a Rs 1.4 crore Amazon job offer, adding to a growing list of Hyderabad graduates making headlines for standout career achievements.

Priyanka, a Computer Science and Engineering student at GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, was recognised as the university’s highest campus recruit this year during its Achievers’ Day event. Her LinkedIn profile lists her current employer as Amazon Web Services and her location as the United Kingdom.

The post is the latest in a string of viral achievement stories out of Hyderabad’s graduate circuit. Similar posts have recently gained traction online, including one about a 23-year-old Woxsen University graduate who built a Rs 20 crore agribusiness startup within a year of finishing his degree, with users crediting vision and execution over age or experience.

Priyanka’s father, a senior manager at IBM, advised her early on not to chase marks but to focus on learning the subject properly, saying that marks and knowledge would follow on their own.

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Priyanka began preparing from her first year of college, but not at the intensity typically associated with placement prep. She reportedly studied for just one to two hours a day, consistently, focusing on data structures and algorithms and practising coding on platforms like LeetCode and GeeksforGeeks.

The post further added that students have plenty of time during their BTech years but don’t take it seriously, chasing “unnecessary things” instead, and that many don’t figure out what they want to do until their final year. Her “one per cent better every day” motto is a counter to the burnout-driven prep culture common among students chasing big-ticket campus offers.