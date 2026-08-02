Hyderabad pub fined after BMW goes missing from valet parking

Hyderabad: A prominent pub in Hyderabad was fined over Rs 2 lakh by the Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, following a complaint by one of its customers alleging his BMW was stolen from the valet parking.

The complainant, V Rajashekar Reddy, a businessman from Gandipet, stated his son, Revanth, had visited Zero40 Brewing in Nanakramguda with his friends on May 7, 2022. They arrived in a BMW X5, a luxury SUV, and handed the keys to the valet staff for parking.

When they returned, they could not find the car and filed a police complaint. A probe was launched, and on August 1, 2023, the car was found and returned to the owners.

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V Rajashekar Reddy approached the consumer court holding the Hyderabad pub responsible for security lapses, theft and extensive financial loss which he had to incur during the course of investigation.

Reddy told the court that he had to use his older car, which required extensive repair and additional expenditure.

Although the pub argued against Reddy’s allegations, the court dismissed the claim, holding that if valet parking is provided by a company or establishment, it is their obligation to ensure the safety of the vehicles.

It directed the pub’s parent companies – Bombay Duck Dining Company and Revolution Craft Brews – to reimburse Rs 2,08,937 with nine per cent annual interest, pay Rs 50,000 towards compensation for the mental agony and inconvenience caused to the complainant, and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.